Ray Haddock

Ray Loyd Haddock

November 3, 1935 – January 20, 2021

Ray Loyd Haddock, 85, of Norfolk, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at 6:05 a.m. at the Antelope Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Ray Loyd Haddock was born in rural Hooker, Oklahoma on Nov. 3, 1935, to Randal Haddock and Ada Pearl (Marteney) Haddock. He went to rural school in Hooker and then the family moved to Two Buttes, Colorado, when he was 12. There he finished school, graduating from Two Buttes High School in 1954. Ray then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada, graduating in 1958. After graduation, he moved to Colorado, where he worked before moving to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1960. There, he met his wife, Carolyn Marie Koch. Ray married Carolyn Marie Koch on June 18, 1961. Their union was blessed with one son and four daughters.