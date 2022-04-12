Ray Irwin

April 14, 1927 - April 8, 2022

Ray was born April 14, 1927 in Columbus, Nebraska to Raymond and Anna (Yonk) Irwin. He received his education in Columbus before working for M.H. Van Berg training horses. He served in the Army during World War II where he served in Germany. He was united in marriage to Delores Glasner on Dec. 17, 1949, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They continued traveling with the horses until setting in Columbus where he worked at BD Medical. They later moved to Denver where they lived until returning to Shelby in 1982. In 2018 they moved to Columbus where they have lived since. Ray loved his acreage near Shelby, woodworking, gardening and taking care of his animals and horses.