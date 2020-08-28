 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond Ericksen
View Comments

Raymond Ericksen

{{featured_button_text}}
American flag

Raymond Lee Eriksen

Age 86

Raymond Lee Eriksen, 86, of Genoa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News