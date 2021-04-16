Raymond Labens

Raymond F. Labens

March 27, 1939 – April 14, 2021

Raymond F. Labens, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Ray was born March 27, 1939, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Dillie (Gullion) Labens. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He attended school at District 23 in Colfax County and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1957. He served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1956 to 1964. On June 5, 1960, Ray was united in marriage to Marilyn Reick in Fremont, Nebraska. Ray worked at Moorman Feeds for more than 28 years and after he retired he worked part-time for Columbus Public Schools. He also worked for Platte County Ag Park for 15 years as a security guard.