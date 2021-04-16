Raymond Labens

Raymond F. Labens
March 27, 1939 – April 14, 2021
Raymond F. Labens, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Ray was born March 27, 1939, in Columbus, Nebraska, to William and Dillie (Gullion) Labens. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. He attended school at District 23 in Colfax County and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1957. He served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1956 to 1964. On June 5, 1960, Ray was united in marriage to Marilyn Reick in Fremont, Nebraska. Ray worked at Moorman Feeds for more than 28 years and after he retired he worked part-time for Columbus Public Schools. He also worked for Platte County Ag Park for 15 years as a security guard.
Ray loved to hunt and fish, go to the horse races, and visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed taking road trips, especially in the country. He was very proud of all his children and grandchildren, especially those that served their country.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marilyn Labens of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Linda (Bob) Runquist of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Angela Runquist of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Eric Runquist of Fort Myers, Florida; daughter, Lisa (Wayne) Cherry of Monroe, Nebraska; grandchildren, Shayne (Amanda) Cherry of Broadway, North Carolina, and children, Ashton, Brooklyn and Makenna; Makayla (Marcus) Noonan of Tarnov, Nebraska; and son Malcom; son, Lonnie Labens and life partner Steven Schroeder of Eustis, Nebraska; daughter, Lori French of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren, Steven Webster of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and children, Izzy, Riley, Bradon and Carter; Christopher Webster of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Nicole Webster (Omar Gonzales) of Hurley, South Dakota, and children Clara and Dylon; Brandi Webster of Lincoln, Nebraska; Travis Webster of Colorado; Joshua Webster of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Arthur French III of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Aaron (Makayla) French of Kansas and children, Izzy, Riley, Lucas, and Paxton; Brandon French of New York; Courtney (Dohn) Dupreme of Colorado; brother, Eugene (Bonnie) Labens of Omaha, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Milan (Mary Ann) Reick of Omaha, Nebraska, and Myron (Sandra) Reick of Ohio; and sister-in-law, Sharon Larine of Illinois.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, William Labens; mother and step-father, Dillie (Gaylord) Johnson; son-in-law, Art French; brother-in-law, Ray Larine; and sister-in-law, Marlene Hopper
Memorials may be directed to the family.
