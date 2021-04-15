 Skip to main content
Raymond Labens
Raymond Labens

Raymond F. Labens

Age 82

Raymond F. Labens, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

