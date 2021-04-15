Raymond Labens

Raymond F. Labens
Age 82
Raymond F. Labens, 82, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
