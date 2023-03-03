Raymond Nelson

March 24, 1929 - March 1, 2023

Raymond Nelson, 93, of Genoa, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Genoa Medical Facilities.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Augustana Lutheran Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the church. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Valley View Cemetery.

Born on the farm on March 24, 1929, the fifth of seven children to Herman and Signe (Kallberg) Nelson, Ray completed elementary and high school education at District 35 and Genoa Public, respectively. The two-year program at Luther College in Wahoo preceded employment at the C.A. Swanson company in Omaha. While living there, Ray met his future wife, Jean Hagen. The couple married in Titonka (Iowa) on Aug. 28, 1949.

Raymond returned to Nance County with Jean to farm near his parents and brother. For the next 48 years, they raised crops, milked cows and fed hogs. In 1954, they had moved across the road to the land his grandfather purchased in the 1890s. There, they raised four children.

Augustana Lutheran Church was a central part of family life. Ray taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served on church council. Music, whether traditional hymns or the many sounds of Branson, gave Raymond joy. For three terms Ray served on the local school board and many years on the Farmers Co-op board.

In 2008, Ray and Jean moved into Genoa. In retirement, Ray volunteered for hospice, meals on wheels and the Genoa Indian School Museum.

An unassuming man, Ray was gentle, kind and loving. He loved learning, reading multiple newspapers a day. Ray held a special interest in the people of Genoa; he could find a connection between nearly anyone and a person who had lived in Genoa.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jean; son, Mark (Rachel) Nelson of Norfolk; daughters, Susan (Jerry) Donlan of Omaha and Dawn (Michael) Drey of Omaha; son-in-law, Michael Liegl of Fort Worth; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother, Merle (Caryl) Nelson of Lake Forest, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Alice Nelson of Boise, Idaho, Doris Schram of Geneseo, Illinois, and JoAnn Carlson of Burt, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Nelson and Vernon Nelson; sistersrothers-in-law, Pearl (Ray) Bunde, Harriet (Nevin) Plantz and Dorothy Nelson; daughter, Cynthia Liegl; grandson, Paul Nelson; and brothers-in-law, Herb Schram and Ralph Carlson.

Memorials are suggested to Augustana Lutheran Church or Genoa Medical Facilities.

McKown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.