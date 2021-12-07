Raymond Prothman

Raymond A. Prothman

January 20, 1926 - December 3, 2021

Raymond A. Prothman, 95, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion, Nebraska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at St Michael's Catholic Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Albion with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162 and VFW Post #736 of Albion, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Ray was born on Jan. 20, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, to Albert and Pauline (Borer) Prothman. He was number six of 11 children. He received his early education to eighth grade at District 47 by Primrose, Nebraska, and received his GED in 1971. Ray was a veteran of World War II serving from 1944 to 1946. He was on the Queen Mary when it sailed to England. He was on the Siegfried Line in Germany. He was honorably discharged from the service on June 21, 1946. He was united in marriage to Clareen Nienaber on June 21, 1949, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. To this union 10 children were born -- Judy, Jane, Lori, Daniel, Carol, David, Arlene, Nancy, Donna and Elaine. They lived and farmed by Lindsay until 1956. After that, they moved to Albion where they reside on the family farm.

He was a lifetime farmer, bowler, and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with people at White Star filling station. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He loved sharing stories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a recipient of the Quilt of Valor for his service during World War II.

Ray is survived by his wife, Clareen; two sons, Daniel (Jackie) and David (Jane) both of Albion; five daughters, Jane (Mike) Roesler of Malcolm, Lori (Steve) Wagner of Pierce, Carol Kotas of Wilber, Arlene (Scott) Neidhardt of Albion and Nancy (Dale) Gasper of Columbus; son-in-law Bob (Betty) Anderson of Fremont; and one sister, Mildred Preister of Lindsay. Ray had 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; three daughters, Judy and Elaine Prothman and Donna Anderson; son-in-law, Roger Kotas; great-granddaughter, Hope Albrecht; sisters, Elizabeth and Martha Prothman, Alberta Cremer, Josephine Wolfe, Rose Schwenke and Rita Ramaeker; three brothers, Harold, Edward and Joe Prothman; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

