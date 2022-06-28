Reece Gausman

Reece Bernard Gausman

January 17, 2007 - June 25, 2022

Reece Bernard Gausman, 15, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Federated Church in Columbus. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Mckown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation continues Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment is in the Columbus Cemetery.

Reece Bernard Gausman was born on Jan. 17, 2007, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, to Stuart and Kristen (Moran) Gausman.

Reece was a student at Lost Creek Elementary and the Columbus Middle School. He loved telling jokes, listening to the show Adventure Time, Music Therapy and listening to music; particularly pop/ rap songs. Reece liked being outside in his wheelchair, and particularly enjoyed the annual We Can Run Walk and Roll event. In 2017 Make-a-Wish Nebraska made a donation in Reece's name to the Columbus Inclusive Playground project at Lost Creek where children and parents of all abilities can play together.

Reece will be missed by many, and is survived by his parents, Stuart and Kristen (Moran) Gausman; sister, Reagan Gausman; brother, Riley Gausman; grandparents, Bernard and Louise Moran; grandparents, Gary and Vicki Gausman; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and beloved pets, Skitty and Vader.

Reece is preceded in death by his cousin, Brooke Lynn Engel; and his cousin, Tylour Lynn Engel.

Memorials can be made to Make-a-Wish Nebraska. #bekind

Reece's family would like to give a special thanks to Michelle Figge, Megan Johnson, Amber Furby, Rashea Schumacher, the staff members at Lost Creek and CMS, Wiggles & Giggles, Dr. Kim Allen, Columbus Community Hospital, Tooley Drug & Homecare, the IRP team at UNMC, Greater Nebraska Home Infusion, Make-a-Wish Nebraska and McKown Funeral Home.

