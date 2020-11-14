Reinhardt "Rhine" Kelsey

December 2, 1967 – November 9, 2020

Reinhardt "Rhine" Kelsey, 52, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.

Rhine was born on Dec. 2, 1967, in Columbus to William Sr., and Irene (Coulter) Kelsey. He attended Columbus Public Schools and started working right out of school. For a number of years, Rhine worked at Nebraska Vault Company before going to Behlen Mfg. Co. in 1999, where he was still employed as a forklift operator.

Rhine enjoyed model cars, working on cars, video games, vintage sailing ships, collecting swords, was an animal lover, and music lover. His collection of records includes over 3,000 albums.