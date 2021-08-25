Reola Pelster

Reola F. Pelster
June 7, 1926 - August 23, 2021
Reola F. Pelster, 95, of Petersburg, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center – Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, Nebraska, with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Reola Frances (Klein) Pelster was born June 7, 1926, north of Raeville, Nebraska, to Joseph and Clara (Preusser) Klein. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and attended St. John Berchman Catholic School in Raeville. After graduation, she attended School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska, and worked at the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company in Omaha.
On April 26, 1949, Reola was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Pelster Sr. at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville. The couple made their home on a farm east of Petersburg. Reola was a homemaker along with working together with her husband farming and raising livestock. They were blessed with six children.
Reola was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure Church and a member of the Christian Mothers Society. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Reola is survived by her children, Diane (Don) Blazek and Judy (Cliff) Lindholm, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, Larry (Cathy) Pelster of Petersburg, Nebraska, Linda (Tim) Iburg of Columbus, Nebraska, Mary (Carl) Church of Clarks and Gary (Karla) Pelster of Columbus, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; great-granddaughter, Amelia Brookhouser; parents, Joseph and Clara Klein; brothers, Alphonse and John Klein; and sisters, Rose Stuhr, Loretta Schmitz, Dorothy Klein, Ruth Nellesen, Arlene Jochum, Delores Bode, Alfreda Pelster and Betty Mannlein.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements.
