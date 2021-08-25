Reola Pelster

Reola F. Pelster

June 7, 1926 - August 23, 2021

Reola F. Pelster, 95, of Petersburg, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center – Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, Nebraska, with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service.

Reola Frances (Klein) Pelster was born June 7, 1926, north of Raeville, Nebraska, to Joseph and Clara (Preusser) Klein. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and attended St. John Berchman Catholic School in Raeville. After graduation, she attended School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska, and worked at the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company in Omaha.

On April 26, 1949, Reola was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Pelster Sr. at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville. The couple made their home on a farm east of Petersburg. Reola was a homemaker along with working together with her husband farming and raising livestock. They were blessed with six children.