Rev. Ernest Smith

American flag

Rev. Ernest Smith

Age 92

Rev. Ernest Smith, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Military honors will be given by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard immediately after the church service on Monday.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

