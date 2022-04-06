Rev. Ernest Smith Apr 6, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rev. Ernest SmithJune 3, 1929 – April 5, 2022 Tags Rev. Ernest Smith Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video 30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic Peru: Protesters block highways over surging gas and fertiliser prices AP Peru: Protesters block highways over surging gas and fertiliser prices COVID test results for Shanghai's population under review AP COVID test results for Shanghai's population under review Biden orders new national research on long COVID AP Biden orders new national research on long COVID