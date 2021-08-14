Rev. Monsignor Melvern Wiese

Age 90

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with Archbishop George Lucas celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug.18, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the church. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.