 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. Monsignor Melvern Wiese
0 Comments

Rev. Monsignor Melvern Wiese

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Monsignor Melvern Wiese

Age 90

The Rev. Monsignor Melvern Wiese, 90, of West Point, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the Franciscan Health Care Center in West Point, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with Archbishop George Lucas celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug.18, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the church. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials are those of the donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Pet of the Week - Timmy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News