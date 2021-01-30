Roland Jank

July 14, 1920 - January 27, 2021

The Rev. Roland Jank, 100, met his Lord and Savior on Jan. 27, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Visitation will precede the service at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Kearney Cemetery in Kearney, Nebraska, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday as well.

Roland Jank was born July 14, 1920, in the parsonage in Canby, Minnesota, to the Rev. Paul and Helen Jank. A third- generation pastor, he left home at age 14 to begin his pre-theological training at Concordia High School and Junior College in St. Paul, Minnesota. He received his theological training at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, during WWII, graduating in 1945. He served his vicarage at Trinity Lutheran in Navasota, Texas.

Pastor Jank was ordained and installed in July 1945 at Immanuel Lutheran in rural Amherst, Nebraska. He served Immanuel and later Grace Lutheran in Sumner for 11 years. For several of those years, he taught parochial school in a one-room schoolhouse. He served for 15 years at Peace in Hastings, Nebraska; seven years at Trinity in Guttenberg, Iowa, and St. Paul in McGregor, Iowa.