Rev. Ronald Gocken

Rev. Ronald E. Gocken

September 26, 1936 – February 19, 2022

Ron's gentle warmth, gracious presence, generous spirit and humble faith brought light to the lives of all he met. He was beloved by family, friends and those who received his compassion and care. He finished his “special walk with Jesus” at home as he wished.

Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tacoma at 11 a.m. on March 26.

Ron graduated from Columbus, Nebraska, high school in 1955, then St. John's College in Kansas and seminary training in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and St. Louis. He and first wife Janet served Lutheran churches in Wyoming, South Dakota, Omaha, Mercer Island and Bellevue, Washington. His special care for the sick led to a 25-year career as chaplain with Lutheran Ministry Services NW and Seattle Children's Hospital. He retired leaving a legacy of love for and from patients, families and colleagues.

After Janet's death in 1998, Ron had 21 years with second wife Dorothy Prybylski. He is mourned by Dorothy; daughter, Kim Adams (Darin); son, Patrick (Kim); stepdaughter, Rachel Ashton (Mike); stepson, Joel Prybylski (Holly); six grandchildren, Chris, Ryan and Kylie Adams, Sam and Molly Gocken and Emma Prybylski; and great-grandchildren, Travis and Mallory Adams.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Joel Estrada, Dr. Omair Ali, Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Hospice.

Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Foundation (Puyallup) or Lutheran Ministry Services NW.