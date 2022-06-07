Rex Lewis

January 20, 1957 - June 6, 2022

Rex Lewis, 65, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home northwest of Schuyler.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

Rex Lewis was born Jan. 20, 1957, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Darwin and Euna Lee (Williams) Lewis. He attended Platte County Districts 31 & 32 Grade School and graduated from Genoa High School in 1975. Rex attended Southeast Community College at Milford where he studied diesel mechanics. Over the years, Rex worked at Potter International, Cornhusker Public Power, Larson's and finally as a supervisor at Tri-County Trucking. Rex never stopped working except for when it came time to go turkey hunting.

Rex served as a volunteer on the Genoa Fire Department and taught Junior Fire Patrol for several years. He also enjoyed going camping and fishing, even though he never caught many fish. On Sept. 30, 1995, Rex was united in marriage to Pamala Barnett in Genoa.

Rex is survived by his wife, Pamala Lewis of Schuyler; daughter, Casey (Tim) Smith of Doniphan; grandchildren, Haydan and Sawyer; son, Troy (Angie) Lewis of Kearney; grandchildren, Talyn and Bryson; son, Tyler (Candi) Lewis of Pleasanton; grandchildren, Breckyn and Creighton; step-son, Christopher (Ashley) Miller of Columbus; step-grandchildren, Landon, Lyrik and Veda; sister, Lori Lewis of Lincoln; and brother-in-law, Myron Peterson of Lincoln.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Euna Lee Lewis; and sister, Lynne Peterson.

Memorials are suggested to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department or to the Hematology and Oncology Department at the Columbus Community Hospital.

