Rex Eugene Porter

November 12, 1955 - April 14, 2023

Rex Eugene Porter passed away Friday at 4:43 p.m. on April 14, 2023, at Bryan Health surrounded by his family.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Rex was born Nov. 12, 1955, in O'Neill, Nebraska, and moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1957. He attended Columbus High School graduating in 1974. Rex continued his studies at Platte College playing basketball for the Raiders. After school Rex held several jobs before starting work at Midlands Claim Service in Columbus which started his life long career as an insurance adjuster.

He married Judy (Johnson) Dykes in 1992 which also brought his son Mitchell into his life. Two years later Rex was blessed with his daughter, Jessie. Life took his family to Tucson, Arizona, and then to Anaheim Hills, California, where he lived until he married Karla in 2016 and returned to Columbus.

Rex made fast friends with anyone he met and has lifelong friends that he stayed in touch with frequently resulting in trips for golf, sporting events, weddings and just because. Rex was an avid Husker and Creighton fan as well as the Anaheim Angels and enjoyed golf and spending time with family and friends. Although Rex will be greatly missed by many he lived a life fuller than most and had no regrets.

Rex is survived by his wife, Karla; children, Mitchell (Aila Amaral-Toreza) of Redmond, Washington, Jessie (Kris Jackson) Porter of Concord, California, Patrick Tremel, Michael Tremel and Teresa (Grant Bond) Tremel of Columbus; his first grandson, Quincy due in June; sister, LaDonna (Dale) Anderson of Columbus; and brother, Mark (Penny Graul) Porter of Lincoln.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Marie Porter.

In lieu of plant, and flowers the family requests memorials can be directed to Habitat for Humanity and Paws and Claws.