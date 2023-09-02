May 31,1939—August 31, 2023

Richard Arndt, age 84, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Brookestone Acres.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at St. Joseph Church in Platte Center. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Richard W. Arndt, formerly of Platte Center, was born to Walter and Lois (Bartels) Arndt on May 31,1939, in Columbus, Nebraska. He lived on the family farm 1 mile south of Platte Center until graduating from Platte Center High School. Richard attended Universal Trade School in Omaha. Richard married Catherine R. Schostak on June 25,1960, at St. Joseph Church, Platte Center, Nebraska. They lived in Colorado for five years before moving back to Nebraska, then back to Platte Center. They have four children, Reginald, Corina, Carmen and Roderick. In 2013 they downsized and moved to Columbus.

Richard worked at Sand Livestock System, Schumacher Irrigation, Columbus Irrigation and retired from Lindsay Mfg. Rich was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed following the sport. Rich and Cathy had occasion to travel to a lot of the races and saw a lot of the country and visited relation along the way.

The Family earned the Scouting Family of the Year award. He was a Platte Center Volunteer Fireman for 41 years and was on the Rural Fire Board for 14 years. Rich served on the Platte Center District 24 School Board. He was also on the Board when the new District 24 school was built in 1976.

Survived by: Wife Cathy Reginald (Brenda) Arndt; Cori (Don) Griffiths Jr.; Jennifer (Zac) Aerts; Nolan & Baylor; Brooke (Keaton) Schmidt; Otto & Beau; Carmen (Todd) Szatko; Matthew (Melissa) Szatko; Noah, Bentley & Aubree; Amber (Tim) Coughtry; Hailey Anderson, Carlee, Chase, Courtlynn & Chance; Courtney (Jake) Will; Walker & Landree; Roderick (Michele) Arndt; Sydney (Jeff) Weller; Mason & Ellie Mae; Anna (Peter) Jaros; Wayne; Jackson Arndt; Sister: Judy (Bob) Muhsman; Sisters-in-Law: Joan Arndt & Vicki Arndt; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lois Arndt and two brother Ronald and Gregory.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.