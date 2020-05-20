Richard Bernt

Richard J. Bernt
November 12, 1930-May 18, 2020
Richard J. Bernt, age 89, of Columbus, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
Private family vigil and Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Isidore Catholic Church, with Rev. Mike Swanton officiating. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at McKown Funeral Home, with covid-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Stained Glass Fund or Scotus Central Catholic High School.
Due to restrictions, the vigil will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Thursday, and Mass will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Richard “Rich” Bernt was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Polk County, to Fred and Ann (Korger) Bernt. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1948. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951-1953. He was married to Eva Mekosh on May 9, 1959, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church-Krakow. He worked for the N.P.P.D system before transferring to Loup Public Power District in 1968, where he served as superintendent of the power house. He retired in 1991 after 37 years of service. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church where he served as an usher, EME, and participated in perpetual adoration. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #938, V.F.W. #3704 and American Legion Hartman Post #84. Rich enjoyed woodworking, traveling, golfing, his coffee group and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Rich is survived by wife, Eva Bernt of Columbus; daughter, Teresa (Bill) Van Lent of West Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Debra (Rocky) Weber of Lincoln; daughter, Ann (Steve) Dush of Las Vegas; seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Bernt; son, Ronald Bernt; infant son, John; parents, Fred and Anna; sisters, Mary Ann Bray, Rose Ussery; brothers: Clarence, Donald, John, Harold and Lawrence Bernt.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.