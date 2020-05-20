Richard Bernt

Private family vigil and Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Isidore Catholic Church, with Rev. Mike Swanton officiating. Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at McKown Funeral Home, with covid-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Stained Glass Fund or Scotus Central Catholic High School.

Richard “Rich” Bernt was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Polk County, to Fred and Ann (Korger) Bernt. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1948. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951-1953. He was married to Eva Mekosh on May 9, 1959, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church-Krakow. He worked for the N.P.P.D system before transferring to Loup Public Power District in 1968, where he served as superintendent of the power house. He retired in 1991 after 37 years of service. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church where he served as an usher, EME, and participated in perpetual adoration. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #938, V.F.W. #3704 and American Legion Hartman Post #84. Rich enjoyed woodworking, traveling, golfing, his coffee group and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.