Richard Best
October 5, 1951- July 9, 2021
Richard Best, 69, of Naper, Nebraska, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence.
A celebration of life picnic will be held at a later date.
Richard L. Best, son of Raymond Best Jr. and Izetta (Stevenson) Best, was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. On March 2, 1971, Richard was united in marriage to Elaine Went in Schuyler, Nebraska. They were the parents of five children. Richard farmed most of his life in the Richland, Columbus, and Schuyler, Nebraska areas.
Family was important to Richard, whom he loved very much. He often said, “My life is complete because I have a wonderful wife, and amazing children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.” In his spare time, Richard loved to fish, go for rides, and spend time with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine Best of Naper, Nebraska; three daughters, Rana (Dan) Hanlon of Page, Nebraska, Charity Griffin of Richland, Nebraska, and Trisha (Chris) Heiman of Fremont, Nebraska; one son, Richard Best Jr. of Norfolk, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother, Harvey Best of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Jerri (Bob) Meister of California City, California; mother-in-law, Patricia Mielak; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond “Bud” and Izetta Best; daughter, Marandi Best; son-in-law, Jerry Teichman; and nephew, Tim Meister.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kristopher Albert, Roger Schultz, Mike Johns, Brandon Benson, Chris Heiman, Dan Hanlon, and Dwayne Johns.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 215 Naper, NE 68755.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements.