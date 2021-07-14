Richard Best

October 5, 1951- July 9, 2021

Richard Best, 69, of Naper, Nebraska, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence.

A celebration of life picnic will be held at a later date.

Richard L. Best, son of Raymond Best Jr. and Izetta (Stevenson) Best, was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. On March 2, 1971, Richard was united in marriage to Elaine Went in Schuyler, Nebraska. They were the parents of five children. Richard farmed most of his life in the Richland, Columbus, and Schuyler, Nebraska areas.

Family was important to Richard, whom he loved very much. He often said, “My life is complete because I have a wonderful wife, and amazing children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.” In his spare time, Richard loved to fish, go for rides, and spend time with his family.