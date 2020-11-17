Richard Bills Jr.

March 22, 1957 – November 13, 2020

Richard Bills, Jr., 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Bryan LGH East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until service time at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Rick was born March 22, 1957, in Columbus to Richard Sr. and Vernetta (Behrens) Bills. He was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church and confirmed his Christian faith through confirmation at Peace Lutheran Church. Rick worked for 30 years at Super Saver. He enjoyed puzzles, doing plastic canvas work, word searches, bowling, and visiting with his neighbors.

Rick is survived by his mother, Vernetta Bills of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Joan (Jeff) Heins of Omaha, Nebraska; nieces, Brianna and Brittany Heins; as well as aunts; uncles and cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bills Sr.; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

