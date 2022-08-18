Richard "Dick" Fry

Richard ‘Dick' Clark Fry

May 29, 1932 - August 14, 2022

Richard "Dick" Clark Fry, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Graveside services are pending.

Dick was born May 29, 1932, in Bloomfield, Iowa, to Warren and Linda (Allen) Fry. He attended school in Albia, Iowa, and graduated from Albia High School in 1950. At the age of 15, Dick began working for J.C. Penney. On April 12, 1951, Dick entered the United States Air Force, during the Korean War. He spent two years in Newfoundland and his last year in Rantoul, Illinois, where he met his future wife, Beverly Byerline. The two were united in marriage on April 10, 1955, in Gibson City, Illinois. Dick was honorably discharged from the Air Force on April 11, 1955. After his discharge, Dick returned to Albia and started back at J.C. Penney.

Throughout the years, Dick worked in several J.C. Penney locations, including Clarinda, Iowa; Kearney, Beatrice, and finally to Aurora, Nebraska, where he became the store manager. He managed the Columbus J.C. Penney for a number of years. He was on the move ever since, managing several stores in Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, and Iowa before moving to Columbus and settling down after his retirement.

Dick enjoyed golf, football, bowling, and square dancing. He was a member of the Federated Church in Columbus.

Dick is survived by: wife, Beverly Fry of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Rick (Cindy) Fry of Columbus, Nebraska; grandsons: Justin (Megan) Fry of Papillion, Nebraska; Travis (Julie) Fry of Omaha, Nebraska; Cody (Greg Hladik) Fry of Omaha, Nebraska; and Brett (Danielle) Fry of Eagle, Nebraska; son, Ed (Stacy) Fry of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren: Lindsay (Mike) Fry of Morrow, Ohio; and Tyler (Emily) Fry of Sandusky, Ohio; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by: parents, Warren and Linda Fry; daughter-in-law, Tammy Fry; and sister, Shirley Deskin.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com