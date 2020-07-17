× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard "Dick" Nelson

May 28, 1932-July 15, 2020

Richard "Dick" Nelson, 88, of Columbus, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Madison.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present. All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding capacity and spacing. A private family service will be held Monday, July 20. Due to COVID-19, the family requests your virtual presence at the private service, which will be live-streamed on the Mckown Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Richard “Dick” Nelson was born May 28, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, to Walter and Ollie (Marshall) Nelson. At an early age his family moved to Fullerton where his first job, at the age of six, was shining shoes. He used his earnings to buy chocolate ice cream. He graduated from Fullerton High School and went on to Hastings College on a football scholarship.