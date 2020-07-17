Richard "Dick" Nelson
May 28, 1932-July 15, 2020
Richard "Dick" Nelson, 88, of Columbus, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Madison.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present. All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding capacity and spacing. A private family service will be held Monday, July 20. Due to COVID-19, the family requests your virtual presence at the private service, which will be live-streamed on the Mckown Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Richard “Dick” Nelson was born May 28, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, to Walter and Ollie (Marshall) Nelson. At an early age his family moved to Fullerton where his first job, at the age of six, was shining shoes. He used his earnings to buy chocolate ice cream. He graduated from Fullerton High School and went on to Hastings College on a football scholarship.
Dick entered the Army to serve his country during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he began his career in the insurance business. He was united in marriage to Marie Valasek at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Dick became the owner of Marshall-Nelson Insurance Agency (a.k.a. Grandpa's Office) in Columbus, which he owned until his retirement. Dick served the Columbus community on the Ag Board, YMCA Board, and the Big “I' Board. He loved animals - especially his dog and his horses which he raced throughout the country. Dick enjoyed nature, golfing and traveling, but he especially treasured attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. He was a proud member of the O.F.C. the Round Table at Glur's.
Dick is survived by wife, Marie Nelson of Columbus; daughter, Nicole (Rick) Cimpl of Columbus - Beau (Val) Brown, Andy (Becki) Brown, Molly Brown; daughter, Lisa Nelson of Lincoln - Lauren Lontine-Flores (Domingo), Reilly Nelson; son, Tom (Kristi) Nelson of Columbus - Jessie, Sam, Zach Nelson; daughter, Shawna Field of Cleveland - Alex Gallo, Jake Field; brother, Leland Nelson of Fullerton; brother, Jim Nelson of Grand Island; six great-grandchildren: Barrett, Carter, Knox, Wells, Leo and Lola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis Petersen and Karen Baker; grandson, Jonny Harris.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
