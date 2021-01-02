Richard "Dick" West

Richard A. "Dick" West

July 11, 1933 - December 27, 2020

Dick was born on July 11, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Marie Margaret (Corvese) and Harry Arthur West Sr. and grew up in Providence. Dick joined the U.S. Air Force in September 1951 and retired in September 1971. He was an airplane crew chief and was able to travel to many different countries. Dick loved his country and was proud of his military service, which included three tours in Vietnam; he was a prisoner of war. After honorable discharge from the Air Force, Dick worked in Hawaii for Hawaiian Air Lines and for private aircraft owners flying into Hawaii. He married Reba “Ellen” West on April 28, 1984, in Denver, Colorado, where he welcomed her five children into his life as his own. Ellen and Dick lived in Florida, Washington and Alabama, managing hotels prior to making their home in Columbus, Nebraska. Dick worked at Walmart, Western Inn and Suites and Sleep Inn prior to his retirement in 2018. Dick was a member of the American Legion and a past member of the Eagles. Dick loved volunteering and called bingo at the American Legion until recently.