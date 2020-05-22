Richard Elston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard (Dick) Elston

November 2, 1929-May 19, 2020

Richard Dick Elston passed away on May 19, 2020.

There are no services planned.

Born and raised in Columbus, Dick moved his young family to Tekamah when he found his calling with the Game & Parks Commission. Dick served as a Game Warden with the State of Nebraska from 1960-1988. He and Elaine retired to Blair and eventually moved to Omaha to be closer to great-grandchildren.

Dick's greatest joy was spending time with family, friends and neighbors, and they will serve as his legacy by spreading his love of animals, hunting/fishing, sharing stories, nature and photography. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Hearts United for Animals, a no-kill shelter/sanctuary in Auburn (hua.org). Dick loved all dogs (even ankle-biters), and really appreciated the work of this organization. Dick was loved and will be missed…until we meet again.

He is survived by wife, Elaine (Fittje); daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Rob Johnsen of Omaha and Lea and Mike Connealy of Wayzata, Minnesota; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene Brentzel; brother, Marvin Elston; special nephews, Terry and Ryan Brentzel; and more friends and family than you could ever count.