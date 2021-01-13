Richard Gans

Richard (Rich) J. Gans

July 13, 1940 - December 31, 2020

Richard (Rich) J. Gans, 80, of Brainard, passed away with family by his side on Dec. 31, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on July 13, 1940, in David City, Nebraska, to James and Emma (Selzer) Gans.

A private graveside service will be held at the St. Mary's and St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Bellwood, Nebraska. An open house celebration honoring Rich's life will be held at a later date.

Rich spent his childhood in David City and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1958. After high school, he joined his father in operating the Gans' DX station, and then worked alongside his friend Jim at Wrede Distributing until 1979. Rich met Jolene (Jody) Belsan in 1976 and they wed on July 28, 1978. In 1979, Rich and Jody bought and renovated the old Brainard Fire Hall, where they have owned and operated Husker Bar II together, made many wonderful friends over the past 41 years, and he became known by the nickname "Papa Rich." Rich and Jody were inseparable from the day they met and lived life to the fullest.