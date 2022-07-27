Richard Gdowski

Age 90

Richard Gdowski answered the call to eternal life on July 23, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, devout Catholic, community supporter and a loyal friend to many. Dick's final wish was to spend his last days at home on Wagner's Lake.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation continues Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Dick was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, to Louis and Sophie Gdowski. He was the youngest of seven children. Dick and Mary were longtime Columbus residents where they raised their family of five children and actively served their church and community. Dick and Mary were married for 63 years. Prior to establishing himself and his family in Columbus, Dick always had fond memories of attending the seminary, serving in the Marine Corp, working for Union Pacific Railroad and graduating from Creighton University.

Dick and Mary lived every day of their life based on a strong foundation of faith. They made sure all of their children participated in Catholic grade and high school. Among his many church activities, Dick was a frequent lector at both daily and Sunday Mass. He was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a 20-year 4th Degree member.

Dick believed strongly in community service and enjoyed serving the public on numerous boards and in several appointed positions including the Nebraska Real Estate Commission, Platte County Board of Supervisors and Justice of the Peace. He was a 60-year member of both the American Legion Post 84 and the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Professionally, he started his own insurance and real estate company – Gateway Realty and Insurance. After the children were grown, Mary obtained her real estate license. As a longtime member of the Elks Country Club, Dick loved to golf and was a proud member of the Elks Hole-in-One club.

Dick is survived by his five children, Susan (Doug) Fleetwood, Karen (Don) Mroczek, Nancy (Dave) Huston, Mark (Leigh Ann Merrill) Gdowski and Sandra (Chris) Podany; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas (Melissa) Mroczek, Matt Mroczek, Dr. Kyle Mroczek, Kari (Steve) Lueck, Cody Mroczek, Nathan (Kaitie) Podany, Dr. Anthony (Sarah) Podany, C.J. (Dani) Podany, Chris Gdowski, Dr. Andrew (Christina) Gdowski, Dan (Kady) Huston and Sara (Dr. Ryan) Vienna; and 19 great-grandchildren. Dick was also blessed with his longtime neighbors, Cindy and Dennis Schroeder.

Dick was preceded in death by wife, Mary; his parents; and all of his siblings.

He will be missed but not forgotten as his family honors his legacy in their everyday lives. A special thank you to all of the Home Instead caregivers and Columbus Community Hospital Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Scotus Catholic High School, St. Isidore Church or the Archdiocese of Omaha Seminarian Fund.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com