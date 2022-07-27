Richard H. Alt

December 8, 1934 - July 24, 2022

Richard H. Alt, 87, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 6-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Richard H. Alt was born Dec. 8, 1934, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Hubert and Nettie (Albers) Alt. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1952. Richard married his high school sweetheart Marcia Burritt in 1956 before graduating from Hastings College the following year.

He managed Platte Center Co-op, Duncan Grain and in 1975 the Husker Co-op where he worked until he retired in 1996.

Richard loved playing baseball in his younger years and was proud of his time in college and the Pioneer and Cornhusker Leagues. He was also an avid golfer and card player. He enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Arizona and just having quality time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Mike (Claire) Alt of Omaha, Patrick Alt of Columbus, Deb (Lenny) Beiermann of Columbus and Chris Alt of Omaha; grandchildren, Charlie (Abbie) Alt of Omaha, Lauren (Alex) Lees of Omaha, Kim Maneely of Columbus, Alex (Jamie) Beiermann of Columbus, Alyssa Beiermann of Omaha and Eric Alt of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Chandler Alt, Mackenzy Beiermann, Mason Beiermann and Chase Alt; sister, Maxine Birkel of David City; sisters-in-law, Glenda Burritt of Grand Island and Sandy Burritt of Minden; and many nieces and nephews.

