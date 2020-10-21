Richard Haiar

December 21, 1941-October 19, 2020

Richard Haiar, 78, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Emerald Care in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Masks are recommended, and all CDC guidelines will be followed.

Richard was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Jack and Eileen (Schumacher) Haiar. He attended school in Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay High School in 1960. He served six years with the Nebraska National Guard. Richard worked most his life with his father on the family farm. He enjoyed working on antique cars and also fixing golf carts.

Richard is survived by his brothers, Vernon (Corrine) Haiar of Humphrey, Nebraska, and Alvin (Jean) Haiar of Omaha, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eileen Haiar; brother, Eugene (Rosie) Haiar; and sister, Linda Haiar.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com