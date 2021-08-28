 Skip to main content
Richard "Ike" Eickholt
Richard "Ike" Eickholt

Richard "Ike" Eickholt

Richard "Ike" Eickholt

Age 76

Richard "Ike" Eickholt, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home in Columbus after a long cancer battle.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home with a “Time of Sharing” beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the organizations Ike chose.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

