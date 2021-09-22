Richard J. Dush

November 13, 1941 – September 19, 2021

Richard J. Dush, 79, of Duncan, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Richard was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Duncan, Nebraska, to Joseph and Mary (Borys) Dush. He received his early education at St. Stanislaus Grade School and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School. He then attended trade school in Milford where he studied tool and die. He helped on the family farm and worked at Vishay Dale Electronics and Foxley Cattle Company.

Richard was united in marriage to Judy Backes in May 1982 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Upon his final retirement from farming he enjoyed fishing, cabin trips and spending time with his family and dogs.