Richard Jenkinson, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce in Pierce, Nebraska.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, in Roselawn Cemetery, with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating.

Richard Dale Jenkinson was born on Jan. 2, 1947, in Columbus, to Edward and Eva (Taylor) Jenkinson Jr. He grew up on a farm near Monroe, Nebraska, and attended Wattsville Grade School. Richard graduated from Monroe High School in 1964 and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Kearney State College and his master's degree from Hawaii University. Richard worked as a grade school teacher in Columbus for over 30 years.

Richard is survived by his sister, Donna (Don) Kummer of Monroe, Nebraska; brother, Edward “Dave” (Special Friend - Valerie Preister) Jenkinson of Columbus, Nebraska; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eva Jenkinson Jr.; niece, Trisha Jenkinson; and sister-in-law, Christine Jenkinson.

Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Rescue Mission.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.