Richard Klug

Richard 'Rick' Klug

August 17, 1959 - November 11, 2022

Richard ”Rick” Klug, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Private family interment at a later date. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Rick was born on Aug. 17, 1959, to Dean Klug and Marilyn Asche Klug in Columbus, Nebraska. He married Sheryl (Kluever) Klug on Aug. 17, 1985, and welcomed her two children Alfred Ernst and Gina (Wurdeman) Olson as his own. He worked as a metal fabricator at D&L, later known as Camaco, from 1983 until retirement in 2021.

Rick was an avid golfer and loved it so much he left retirement to work at the pro shop at Vanberg golf course. He also loved playing sheepshead and spending every second with family and friends.

Rick Klug is survived by his wife, Sheryl (Kluever) Klug; two children, Alfred (Melissa) Ernst and Gina Wurdeman (Scott) Olson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Marilyn (Asche) Klug; brothers, John (Kathy) Klug and Mark (Kathy) Klug.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Klug.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the donor or family choice.

