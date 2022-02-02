Richard Krupka

September 13, 1941 - January 30, 2022

Richard Krupka, 80, of Schuyler, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. rosary service at the chapel. Visitation continues on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. also at the chapel. Committal with military honors at Schuyler Cemetery. Lunch following in the church social center.

Richard F. Krupka was born Sept. 13, 1941, at home in Dodge, Nebraska, to Joseph. L. and Philomena (Gall) Krupka. He attended area schools and worked on the family farm. In February of 1963 he joined the United States Army, served in Germany and was honorably discharged. On May 4, 1963, Richard married Viola Mathiason at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. They lived in Howells, Fremont, on a farm north of Schuyler and in 1985 moved to Schuyler. He worked at the packing plant in Schuyler as a supervisor for 28 years. Richard enjoyed driving truck and finished his working years doing just that. He and Vi raised their five children and enjoyed retirement in Schuyler. Time spent with family was his greatest joy. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish-St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler.

Richard is survived by his wife, Viola of Schuyler; daughter, Theda (Kirk) Hansen of North Bend, their children Allison and Shane, Dean Krupka and his son Nathan of Schuyler; Tim (Brenda) Krupka and children Jeff Shuster, Jeremy and Samara Krupka and Jailyn Sulley; Paul (Kay) Krupka and their children Lorah Lynn (Chris) Baete, Christopher and Mylissa Krupka; and grandchildren Katelynn, Kendra, Grayson and Kamree, Dale (Sandy) Krupka of Omaha and their children Anna and Tanner. Richard is also survived by his sister, Mae Rita Lund of West Point; and eight brothers, Joseph (Toni) Krupka of Plattesburg, New York; Melvin (Maggie) Krupka of St. Helena, California; Ronald (Mary) Krupka of Rapid City, South Dakota; Duane Krupka of Pahoa, Hawaii; Raymond (Lynda) Krupka of Navera, Florida; Kenneth (Vicki) Krupka of Beemer; Eugene (Karen) Krupka of Fremont; and Glenn Krupka of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Marvin (Helen) Krupka and Larry Krupka; a sister, Marlene (Delvin) Hegemann; brother-in-law, Larry Lund; and sister-in-law, Gail Krupka.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler in charge of arrangements.