Richard L. Bell

May 12, 1947 - November 25, 2020

Richard L. Bell passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at UC Health in Greeley, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance, with a private family burial in the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.

Rich was born May 12, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ira (Ike) and Dorothy (Novicki) Bell. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 30, 1965, and was honorably discharged in 1970. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Egger on May 18, 1968. They welcomed three children, Tracy, Trista and Richard Lee.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; daughters, Tracy (Kurt) Lambert of Alliance and Trista (Steve) Hopp of Columbus, Nebraska; and granddaughters, Taylor and Jordan Hopp and Regan and Kayel Lambert. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Bell; sister, Vicki Arndt; and nieces Heather Siemek and Amy Nelson, all of Columbus, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Rifle Club, Dobby's Frontier Town or the donor's choice and may be sent to the family at 2912 Lakefield Drive in Alliance.