Richard Miratsky

Age 70

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Church in David City. Viewing will be one hour before the service at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary all at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City, Nebraska.