Richard Miratsky
Age 70

Richard R. Miratsky, 70, of Columbus, died June 30 at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Church in David City. Viewing will be one hour before the service at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary all at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in David City, Nebraska.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City is in charge of arrangements.

