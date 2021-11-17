Richard Nosal

December 27, 1926 – November 15, 2021

Richard Nosal, 94, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service all at the church. Interment with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard will take place in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Richard John Nosal was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Michael A. and Barabra A. (Korus) Nosal. He attended grade school at St. Anthony's and graduated from Kramer High School. Following graduation, Rich joined the U.S. Army, where he honorably served his country during WWII. After returning from his time in the service, he attended Creighton University.

On May 16, 1950, Rich was united in marriage to Margaret Melliger at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. To this union, their three children were born. Rich was employed for 33 years by Becton, Dickinson and Co. Through his career, he became active with the National and State associations of Purchasing and Material Management.

Rich was extremely active in various activities and organizations including serving as chairman of the Platte County Red Cross and Columbus United Way. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and officiating youth baseball and basketball games.

Rich and his wife, Marge, were avid travel enthusiasts. Their extensive list of destinations included all 50 states, every providence of Canada, and several trips abroad. The couple were active members of the St. Bonaventure parish, were they volunteered their time with many events and served on countless boards. Rich was a member of Knights of Columbus, VFW, American Legion, and the Legion Chorus. He was also a member of the Platte County Historical Society and the National Rifle Association.

Above all else, Rich enjoyed spending time with his family, especially all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rich is survived by daughter, Sharon Robbins of Unionville, Missouri; son, Darold Nosal of Columbus; son, Lester (Terri) Nosal of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mel Nosal; Con Nosal; Len Nosal; Don Nosal; Lenore Pokorny; and Barb Kopecky.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marge; and siblings: Fr. Gratian Nosal; Ben Nosal; Helen Niedbalski; Bob Nosal; Dorothy Muhleka; Lorraine Nosal; and Joan Ramaekers.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bonaventure Church.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com.