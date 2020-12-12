Richard Olcott

Richard C. Olcott

February 15, 1950 - December 9, 2020

Richard C. Olcott, 70, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln, Nebraska, due to complications from COVID-19.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's UCC in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at McKown Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital or family wishes.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the service. Tuesday's services will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.