Richard Penas

Rich was a quiet, honest man who loved with all his heart and had deep faith. True joy came from being with his family. Family gathered at Rich and Linda's house every Christmas, summer, holidays and many weekends through the year. Also, in the summers, camping and fishing trips were enjoyed with their children, family and friends and later grandchildren. Rich was a man of many talents. He could fix anything around his house, helped friends with their home projects and had a collection of tools to support these efforts. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage. Rich had a huge garden that stocked his family with fresh produce, which he also shared with the neighbors. Rich cherished the long-time friendships with neighbors and co-workers that included a card club, friends watching out for one another and their children. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, traveling with friends and family, feeding and watching birds, and was an avid Husker fan cheering on the football and volleyball teams.