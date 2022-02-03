Richard Potts

Richard J. Potts

November 12, 1942 - January 31, 2022

Richard J. Potts, 79, of Monroe, Nebraska, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Bryan LGH West Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his loved ones.

Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with a vigil service at 4 p.m. officiated by Rev. Bill L'Heureux. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post No. 183.

Richard was born on Nov. 12, 1942, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Herman and Helen (Langferman) Potts. He attended District #57 Country School, then St. Boniface Catholic School in Menominee, Nebraska, and graduated from Yankton High School. After high school, Richard worked as a carpenter for Richard Tramp Construction in Crofton, Nebraska. He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970.

On Jan. 22, 1966, Richard married Mary Zitka at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota, and was blessed with their daughter, Paula, in 1971. They farmed and raised hogs from 1967 to 1977 before moving to Columbus, Nebraska, where they lived for a year before making their home in Monroe, Nebraska. Richard worked for Olson Irrigation, Middle States Manufacturing and Becton Dickenson before dedicating himself full-time to his passion of wood working in 1986. His talent allowed him to create a variety of items and furniture, that he made available at craft shows and consignment shops until retiring from his craft in 2016. Richard loved going on fishing trips, camping with his family and taking his daughter waterskiing. He was a dedicated family man who treasured every minute with them.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Potts of Monroe; daughter, Paula (Jeff) Buresh of Clarkson; three grandsons: Derek “Anthony” Brantley, Jebidiah “Jeb” (Heather) Brantley and Colton Pospichal; five great-granddaughters: Zoey, Novah, Lizette, Harlee and Traeh; two brothers: Ronald (Pearl) Potts and Vernon (Judy) Potts both of St. Helena; brother-in-law, John Willing of Danville, California; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mavis Willing.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family for a charity to be selected at a later date. To send an online message to the family, please visit wintzrayfuneralhome.com.