Richard Preister

June 11, 1937 - December 23, 2022

Richard Preister, 85, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Steve Emanuel celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Richard was born on June 11, 1937, at Cornlea, Nebraska, to Bernard and Anna (Babel) Preister. He attended school at Sacred Heart School in Cornlea and attended St. Joseph's Seminary in Westport, Illinois, for one year. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Marines in October of 1956 and served through October of 1958. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. After the service he started farming and did commercial trucking.

On March 11, 1967, Richard married Geraldine (Paprocki) Babel at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Richard and Geraldine farmed and raised hogs and cattle on a farm near Lindsay for 33 years before moving to Lindsay in 2000.

Richard was a trustee at Holy Family Church and served on the Parish Council, Bazaar Committee and Endowment Committee. He also served on the Lindsay Board of Directors and was a member of the Lindsay Community Club, Cornlea Saddle Club and 38 years in the Cornlea Sheepshead Club.

Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, rodeos and playing cards. He collected antiques, especially old tools, trinkets and memorabilia. He had an extensive collection in his Man Cave on the farm. He also collected Farmall tractors and Farmall memorabilia. He enjoyed having coffee with friends at the gas station and spending time at the sale barn. He was known for teasing others and expected to get teased right back.

Richard is survived by son, Kenny (Shirley) Babel of Columbus; son, Larry Babel of Plainview; daughter, Judy (Dan) Lucht of Yankton, South Dakota; son, John "JP" Preister of Lindsay; daughter, Kristine (Mark) Stock of St. Edward; grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Martindale of Waverly, Naomi (Dave) Starman of Grimes, Iowa, Heather (Ryan) Bernt of Lincoln and Travis “TJ” (Katie) Turner of Omaha; step-granddaughter, Necol (Jeff) Arens of Omaha, Cole and Grace Preister of Lindsay, Daniel Stock of St. Edward, Andrea Stock of Lincoln and Eric Stock and Nicholas Stock of St. Edward; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Nevaeh and Thaxton Martindale, Elle Starman, Taylor and Easton Bernt and Morgan Cumming; and step-great-grandchildren, Natalie and Josephine Arens.

Richard is also survived by his sisters, JoAnn Rossell and Bernette Hamling; sisters-in-law, Mardell Preister, Mildred Preister, Dorothy Schaecher and Charlotte (Ray) Jemison; brother-in-law, Melvin Schrant; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Preister in 2021; son, Allen Babel in 2018; parents, Bernard and Anna (Babel) Preister; mother and father-in-law, John P. and Mae (Cuba) Paprocki; sisters, Angela (Charles) Sand, Bernice Preister, Helen (Earl) Wegener, Mary Ann (Sister Bernice) Preister OSF and Imelda Wilson (Dennis Melcher); brothers, Art (LaRose) Preister, Alvin Preister, James Preister and Leon (Shirley) Preister; sisters-in-law, Helen (Jim) Evans and Mary Jean Schrant; brothers-in-law, Gordon Rossell, Ed Hamling, Don Schaecher, Francis (Katie) Paprocki and Emil (Margie) Paprocki.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com