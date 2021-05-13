 Skip to main content
Richard Rerucha
Richard Rerucha

Richard Rerucha

Age 85

Richard Rerucha, 85, of David City, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at david place in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, with the Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel, and visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Committal in St. Mary's Cemetery

Memorials in care of the family.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City in charge of arrangements.

