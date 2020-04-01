Richard "Rick" J. Schure

April 25, 1949-March 30, 2020

Richard "Rick" J. Schure, 70, of Humphrey, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Prairie Village in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life and a private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials can be mailed to John Schure, 40449 280th Ave., Humphrey NE 68642.

Rick was born April 25, 1949 in Humphrey, to Richard “Dick” and Janette “Tuddy” Schure. He was a 1968 graduate of St. Francis Catholic High School. Rick attended Southeast Community College in Milford, where he received a degree in machine tool technology. After completion of his degree, he moved to Omaha where he met the love of his life, Marylin Murphy of Omaha. They married on Nov. 26, 1977, then moved back to Humphry to assist Dick on the family farm.

Rick and his father operated the farm for many years together. In 1989, Rick and his family moved to the family farm south of Humphrey, taking over the day-to-day operation. He was a fourth generation farmer on the farm that was established in 1874. Rick was also an avid auction enthusiast who was a collector of guns, Richtig knives, and toy tractors. Rick had the largest collection of confirmed Richtig knives in the state of Nebraska.