Richard & Sharon Nelson

Richard (Dick) Victor Nelson

December 30, 1935 - April 27, 2022

Richard (Dick) Victor Nelson, 86, entered eternal life and the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 27, 2022.

A Celebration of Life honoring Dick and Sharon (who proceeded him in death on Jan. 6, 2021), will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Thomas B. Erwin officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Dick's story began on Dec. 30, 1935, in Lake Andes, South Dakota, the oldest child of Victor H. and Alfreda R. (Becker) Nelson. His dad was a farmer, and his mom was the teacher at the one-room school located on their home place. Dick loved farming from an early age and was a hard worker. He graduated from Geddes High School in 1953 and spent four years farming with his dad. In 1957 he continued the tradition started by his Grandpa Becker (who served in the Union Army during the Civil War) by enlisting in the United States Army (1957-1959), attaining the rank of Spec 3 in Armored & Reconnaissance and serving in Anchorage, Alaska. He returned to South Dakota after discharge to do custom farming. In February of 1960, his brother Doug, a high school student in Lake Andes noticed a new young teacher and thought she would be perfect for his older brother. Doug asked her to attend one of his out-of-town basketball games and arranged a ride for her with Dick. They were married on July 8, 1960.

At the beginning of their married life, Dick was a custom farmer and Sharon taught in Lake Andes until their first child Kim was born. Dick began his career as a heavy equipment construction operator for Ebsen Construction, living in Pierre, South Dakota, helping build the Oahe Dam, White Lake, South Dakota, and Fremont, Nebraska, where their second child Kris was born. In 1967 the young family relocated to Columbus, Nebraska, where Dick was the Bridge Construction Foreman for Gerhold Concrete and their third child Kory was born. In 1971 Dick went to work for the Platte County Highway Department as a crane operator////bridge foreman////shop foreman. In the 1980s, using his love of operating heavy equipment, he dug the lake at Country Club Shores north of Columbus. Dick did many improvement projects in their homes. Sharon came up with ideas and Dick implemented them, never afraid to tackle any project. In 2007 Dick retired from the Platte County Highway Department after 36 years of service to the county. His honey-do list grew and he became an avid wood worker. He took great pride in his beautiful lawn and garden.

In January of 2018, Dick and Sharon moved to Meridian Gardens in Columbus. He was bothered that his physical strength was declining and the big, strong man who could tackle every job became a gentle caregiver to his wife. Now his ministry was the stabilizing presence in Sharon's life, helping her through dementia, always there to advocate and look out for her. His dry sense of humor was a constant source of entertainment, and he loved teasing and joking with the staff.

Dick was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa and friend. He loved Jesus, spending time with his beloved family, attending grandkids' sporting and school events, and his golden retrievers, Tucker and Barney. If it was broken, Dick could fix it - from bikes to cars, from home repairs to hearts. He was a wonderful listener, gave huge bear hugs and wise advice and was the most forgiving person you could ever meet. His God given gift was helping people, whether it was ushering, serving on the trustee board at church or helping someone in need with home or auto repairs. Nothing was too big or too small for him to tackle.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Kim (Todd) Tobiason of Columbus; daughter, Kris (Buddy) Conduff of Canton, Georgia; son, Kory (Amy) Nelson of Columbus; grandson, Kade Nelson of San Diego, California; grandson, Ian Nelson of Columbus; granddaughter, Drue Nelson of Columbus; grandsons, Beau and Brody Conduff of Canton, Georgia; step-grandson, Justin Tobiason of Omaha; sister, Karen Herrold of Lake Andes, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Marsha (Mike) Jaeger of Grand Island; many beloved nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; parents, Vic and Freda Nelson; parents-in-law, Byron and Francy Renquist; brother, Doug Nelson; and brother-in-law, George Herrold.

While we rejoice that his body no longer suffers, we will miss his presence in our lives and are comforted by the fact that we will be reunited with him in Heaven someday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com