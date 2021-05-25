Richard Shotkoski

Richard Martin Shotkoski
November 12, 1933 - May 21, 2021
Richard Martin Shotkoski, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by his family at Providence Place in Hastings, Nebraska. He was 87 years old and said every day after 75 was a gift.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow (rural Genoa) with the Rev. William L'Heureux officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/palmersantinfh.com).
To honor Dick's wishes, cremation will take place following the service and a private family burial of ashes will be held Wednesday, May 26, at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post #151. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Monday, May 24, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow.
Dick was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Genoa, Nebraska, the youngest of six children in the union of Albert and Stella (Jarecki) Shotkoski. He grew up on the family farm near Fullerton. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and educated at Fullerton High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and on the football team.
He entered the United States Army in 1954, where he served as a radio operator and was honorably discharged in 1956, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Army of Occupation (Germany) Medal.
After, he returned to Fullerton to farm the home place. Dick loved every part of farming and raising livestock, and in the winter months he would move hay for area farmers. Dick was active in the National Farmers Organization (NFO), St. Peter's Church Committees and Calf Club, District 23 School Board and the local bowling league. He retired from active farming at the age of 62 and rented his farm to family and neighbors. He moved to Sun City West in Phoenix for the winter months and joined the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes and Prince of Peace and began working there in maintenance. After 20 years, he retired again but still volunteered at the parish. He was an active member of the Sun City West Prides volunteer organization. In the summer months, he returned to Nebraska to work on the farm, go fishing and watch his grandkids play baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer. He loved dancing to polka and country music.
On Oct. 19, 1957, Dick was united in marriage to his sweetheart, Margaret Lesiak, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton. They were blessed with the births of nine children, sadly losing Stephen John at 3-days-old. Dick was devoted to Margaret and they worked together farming and raising their children. Although Margaret passed away in 1982 from a farming accident, he loved her for the rest of his life. He leaves behind many memories of lunches in the field, fishing at local lakes and rivers, golfing and playing cards at the dining table. He always said his kids made him feel like a millionaire. He will be very lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who were a part of his life.
Surviving family members include his children and their spouses, Jane (Albert) Sims of Superior, Wisconsin, Christine (Eric) Belgum of Hastings, Karen (Tom) Engel of Clarks, Ken (Arlene) Shotkoski of Fullerton, Annette (Dan) Hellbusch of Columbus, Nancy (John) Reischl of Fairmont, Minnesota, Cindy Wurdeman of Hastings and Gail (Tom) Knopik of Fullerton; 28 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; his extended family, Shirley Shotkoski, Marcy Zakrzewski, Norbert (JoAnn) Lesiak and Janet (Joe) Rinkol; nieces and nephews and other relatives in the Fullerton area; and friends in both Nebraska and Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret; parents, Albert and Stella; son, Stephen; grandson, Caleb; siblings, Lucion (his best friend), Dennis, Esther, Theresa and Alice Mae; along with many other loved ones. May God richly bless the memory of Richard Shotkoski.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org in Dick's honor.
