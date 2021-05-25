Richard Shotkoski

He entered the United States Army in 1954, where he served as a radio operator and was honorably discharged in 1956, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Army of Occupation (Germany) Medal.

After, he returned to Fullerton to farm the home place. Dick loved every part of farming and raising livestock, and in the winter months he would move hay for area farmers. Dick was active in the National Farmers Organization (NFO), St. Peter's Church Committees and Calf Club, District 23 School Board and the local bowling league. He retired from active farming at the age of 62 and rented his farm to family and neighbors. He moved to Sun City West in Phoenix for the winter months and joined the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes and Prince of Peace and began working there in maintenance. After 20 years, he retired again but still volunteered at the parish. He was an active member of the Sun City West Prides volunteer organization. In the summer months, he returned to Nebraska to work on the farm, go fishing and watch his grandkids play baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer. He loved dancing to polka and country music.