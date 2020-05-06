Richard Smith

Richard "Dick" Smith
March 17, 1933-May 3, 2020
Richard "Dick" Smith, 87, of Genoa, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
There will be a public, graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, with Rev. Tony Serbousek officiating. There will be a visitation from 4–7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the Ramaekers Patrick Funeral Chapel without the family present and following all CDC guidelines.
Richard Lyman “Dick” Smith was born March 17, 1933, in Rural Fullerton, Nance County, to Lyman and Esther (Swanson) Smith. He was raised in Nance and Platte counties where he lived his whole life. Dick graduated from Genoa Public High School in 1950. He farmed and fed cattle for most of his life and owned and operated Dick's Tires up until his passing. He worked briefly off the farm at Saunders Archery Co. in the 1950's. While farming, he also sold LaGrange products as well as was a director at Designer Premixes. He learned to farm with horses and had a passion for Massey Harris tractors as well as other antique tractors and farm equipment. He was a charter member of the Heritage Power Association, which restores and shows antique farm machinery.
Dick was united in marriage to Rosalee Freas on Aug. 2, 1959, and raised three sons on the belief in hard work and getting the job done and the character that it instills. He liked to reminisce on the old times, recalling the hot and dusty years of the thirties, the rationing of the early forties, all the dry years, the wet years, the blizzards, as well as the good years and all the other years in between. Dick had faith that better times are always ahead and that the golden rule should never be broken. He was an active member of the Methodist Church, serving on its board, and was president and member of a rural school and a past board member for the Pawnee Senior Center. Dick took great pride in the details, prided himself in straight rows and clean fields. He was a regular at the Columbus Sales Pavilion as well as the Fullerton and Albion Livestock Auctions. Dick and his three sisters, Shirley, Pat and Sharon, are members of the Mayflower Society as descendants of Stephen Hopkins.
Dick is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Rosalee Smith of Genoa; sons: Mark Smith of Genoa, Bruce Smith of Genoa, Craig (Linda) Smith and their daughters, Abby, Lexi and Lauren, all of Leawood, Kansas; sisters: Shirley Strain of Genoa, Pat Tobiason of Columbus and Sharon Waters of Albion; nephews: Jack (Annie) Strain of Genoa, Terry (Vicki) Strain of Genoa, Kenneth (Myrna) Strain of Genoa, Tim Tobiason of Columbus, Todd (Kim) Tobiason of Columbus, Trent (Kristen) Tobiason of Columbus, Dwayne Waters of Valley Village, California, Linda (Dave) Porter of Columbus; numerous grand nephews and nieces.
Dick was preceded in death by parents, Lyman and Esther Smith; brothers-in-law: Tom Strain, Emil Tobiason, Don Waters and Harold E. Freas; nephews, David Waters and Darwin Waters; nieces, Sandra (Strain) Niemann and Donna Waters.
