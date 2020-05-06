Richard Smith

Richard "Dick" Smith

March 17, 1933-May 3, 2020

Richard Lyman “Dick” Smith was born March 17, 1933, in Rural Fullerton, Nance County, to Lyman and Esther (Swanson) Smith. He was raised in Nance and Platte counties where he lived his whole life. Dick graduated from Genoa Public High School in 1950. He farmed and fed cattle for most of his life and owned and operated Dick's Tires up until his passing. He worked briefly off the farm at Saunders Archery Co. in the 1950's. While farming, he also sold LaGrange products as well as was a director at Designer Premixes. He learned to farm with horses and had a passion for Massey Harris tractors as well as other antique tractors and farm equipment. He was a charter member of the Heritage Power Association, which restores and shows antique farm machinery.

Dick was united in marriage to Rosalee Freas on Aug. 2, 1959, and raised three sons on the belief in hard work and getting the job done and the character that it instills. He liked to reminisce on the old times, recalling the hot and dusty years of the thirties, the rationing of the early forties, all the dry years, the wet years, the blizzards, as well as the good years and all the other years in between. Dick had faith that better times are always ahead and that the golden rule should never be broken. He was an active member of the Methodist Church, serving on its board, and was president and member of a rural school and a past board member for the Pawnee Senior Center. Dick took great pride in the details, prided himself in straight rows and clean fields. He was a regular at the Columbus Sales Pavilion as well as the Fullerton and Albion Livestock Auctions. Dick and his three sisters, Shirley, Pat and Sharon, are members of the Mayflower Society as descendants of Stephen Hopkins.