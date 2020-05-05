Richard Smith
View Comments

Richard Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard "Dick" Smith

Age 87

Richard "Dick" Smith, 87, of Genoa, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.

There will be a public graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, with Rev. Tony Serbousek officiating. There will be a visitation from 4–7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the Ramaekers Patrick Funeral Chapel, without the family, and following all CDC guidelines.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News