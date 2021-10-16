Richard Triba Oct 16, 2021 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Henry TribaFebruary 19, 1939 – October 14, 2021 Tags Richard Triba Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Biden pushes child care proposals in Connecticut UN claims millions more people are hungry AP UN claims millions more people are hungry No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers AP No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers First Balloon World Cup takes place in Spain AP First Balloon World Cup takes place in Spain