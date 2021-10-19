Richard Triba

Richard Henry Triba

February 19, 1939 – October 14,2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service/rosary to follow. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the church. Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Richard was born to Henry Triba and Helen Kula Triba on Feb. 19, 1939. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1956. In 1956, Richard entered the U.S. Army where he served for two years. On Sept. 16, 1961, he married Patricia Liss. Richard and Patricia lived in Osceola for over 40 years. During this time Richard served on the COOP Oil/Grain Board, Polk County Fair Board and supported youth as a 4-H leader. In 1985, Richard and Patricia received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award for owning a family farm of 100 years. Richard loved farming and caring for the land. He served in the military and was an active Knight of Columbus. His passion was football. He loved playing for the Osceola Bulldogs and reminisced about how this team won the Goldenrod Conference Championship. He also loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers and never missed listening to a game.