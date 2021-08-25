Richard Vetick

April 19, 1930 - August 23, 2021

Richard Vetick, 91, died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony Church. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery - Krakow, near Genoa, Nebraska.

Richard P. Vetick was born April 19, 1930, in Nance County, Nebraska, to Adam and Frances (Shemek) Vetick. On May 1, 1957, he was united in marriage to Antonette “Toni” Stankoski at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Krakow near Genoa, Nebraska. Toni passed away on May 28, 1985. Richard later married Alyce Heller on Feb. 6, 1998, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Alyce passed away on Sept. 6, 2014. Richard enjoyed farming with his sons, polka music, going to coffee and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.